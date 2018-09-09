DENVER (CBS4) – Emotions were running high at Broncos Stadium as the team prepared to kick off their regular season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Fans filed in hours before game time to get the party started. It turned out to be a different kind of celebration for two fans.

The team tweeted a photo of a woman, who happens to be a Seahawks fan, admiring her new engagement ring given to her by her Broncos-loving (now) fiancée.

Nothing like a game-day proposal. We'll excuse the fact that she's a #Seahawks fan 😉 pic.twitter.com/dZnuXao176 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 9, 2018

It appears love knows no team colors.