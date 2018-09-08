Filed Under:Aurora Police, Byron Lear, Estes Park, Local TV, Nissan Versa

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are asking the public to help them find a man and his caretaker. They say 85-year-old Byron Lear was last seen Friday morning at around 11 a.m. checking out of the Estes Park YMCA.

aurora missing senior byron lear from cbi Man Disappears From YMCA With Caretaker; Police Searching For Both

Bryon Lear (credit: CBS)

Lear reportedly suffers from Alzheimers and needs medication. He gets around on a walker. He was with his caretaker, 65-year-old Steve Clapper.

steve clapper aurora polce Man Disappears From YMCA With Caretaker; Police Searching For Both

Steve Clapper (credit: CBS)

Both may be in a 2015 gray Nissan Versa with Colorado license plate number, 444YYA.

There is a sticker on the back of the vehicle with the name “Clapper” and “Caregiver.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s