AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are asking the public to help them find a man and his caretaker. They say 85-year-old Byron Lear was last seen Friday morning at around 11 a.m. checking out of the Estes Park YMCA.

Lear reportedly suffers from Alzheimers and needs medication. He gets around on a walker. He was with his caretaker, 65-year-old Steve Clapper.

Both may be in a 2015 gray Nissan Versa with Colorado license plate number, 444YYA.

There is a sticker on the back of the vehicle with the name “Clapper” and “Caregiver.”