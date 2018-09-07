THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Next Saturday will be a special one for people who were fascinated by last year’s dinosaur bone excavation in Thornton. The city will be holding a special Movie in the Park night and it will feature a CBS4 documentary all about the discovery.

On Aug. 29, 2017, dinosaur fever swept the Denver metro area with the discovery of bones at a construction site.

A paleontologist at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science identified them as a triceratops based on first impression. Scientists and volunteers quickly starting digging up what became heralded as the most complete triceratops skeleton ever discovered. But that paleontologist, Dr. Joe Sertich, became less certain it was a triceratops and began to believe it to be a torosaurus.

Thirteen weeks later, volunteers revealed the frill on the skull confirming the historic find of a torosaurus, a much rarer dinosaur without any complete skeletons in the world. The Thornton torosaurus will likely open up new avenues of dinosaur knowledge.

CBS4 reporter Stan Bush and photographer Mark Neitro spent weeks at the dig site in Thornton and put together a special all about it called “The Thornton Triceratops Torosaurus.” In addition to airing on CBS4, the documentary was shown at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and now it will be shown in Thornton to the public.

The screening will take place on Saturday, Sept. 15 in Carpenter Park. After the documentary, which is approximately 24 minutes long, there will be a short question and answer session, and then the movie The Good Dinosaur will be shown. Get more information on Thornton’s Facebook page.