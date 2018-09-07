(CNN) — Mac Miller, the platinum hip-hop star and producer who began his rise in the music industry in his late teens, has died, family members told the Associated Press. TMZ reported that he died of “an apparent drug overdose.”

He was 26.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to CNN that officers responded to call for a death investigation at the 11600 block of Valleycrest Road just before noon local time. The coroner’s office is set to take over the investigation.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, started his journey in music as a teenager by putting out mixtapes in his native Pittsburgh. In 2012, his first album, “Blue Slide Park,” became the first independent debut album to hit the top of the Billboard chart in more than 16 years. Miller was 19.

He released his fifth studio album, “Swimming,” last month.

Less than 24 hours before his death, Miller tweeted about his upcoming tour, which was set to start on October 27 — and included a concert at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver on Nov. 5.

Also on the day before his death, Vulture published an article in which he described his life and drug use.

At times, Miller’s personal life attracted as much — if not more — attention than his professional accomplishments, particularly in the case of his relationship with singer Ariana Grande.

The pair dated for almost two years and recorded multiple songs together, including “My Favorite Part” and “The Way.”

Grande and Miller ended their relationship in May.

Shortly after their split, Grande started dating “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. The couple got engaged weeks later.

In a statement about her breakup with Miller, Grande said there were times when the “toxic relationship” took its toll.

“Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was,” she wrote in May. “I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out.”

Miller has been open in the past about his battles with substance addiction.

Mac Miller talking about fame and how it affected his drug use in this interview is haunting "I'd rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can't even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool. You don't go down history bc you overdose. You just die" pic.twitter.com/GylP8GRH2Y — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 7, 2018

He talked about his quest for sobriety in a 2016 Vogue profile, saying, “I’m just changing how I live life, my state of mind…When you first get sober you feel like a superhero. You feel real emotion because you’ve been suppressing it forever. It’s so much easier to navigate what’s important.”

Miller was arrested on D.U.I. and hit-and-run charges in Los Angeles in May.

He was known for channeling his struggles into his music.

In a profile article published the day before his death by Vulture, Miller said, “I used to rap super openly about really dark sh– because that’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.”

