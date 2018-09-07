DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools is taking an extra step to help prepare students for life after high school.

On Friday, DPS opened a new Future Center at High Tech Early College.

At the center, students can get help applying for college, learn about financial aid and learn about certificate and vocational programs.

The Future Center is already making a difference in one student’s life.

“Now that we have this big place where I can go and talk to people who are educated on the matter, that’s their job, it’s going to be a lot easier for me to get resources,” said high school senior Tru Chapman.

There are now 14 future centers serving 21 high schools in DPS.