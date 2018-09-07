By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– A Bishop Machebeuf High School student is making it his mission to spread America’s past time to Africa.

Several years ago, Joseph Rumph opened a Denver chapter of “Angels at Bat,” a nonprofit that collects baseball equipment, transports it to Africa, where volunteers teach children at school and orphanages the game.

“We have everything from helmets to cleats to gloves. We even have uniforms for them,” Joseph told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The 16-year-old just finished his fourth trip to Kenya and says teaching kids the game gives them an escape from the hardships they face.

“Oh, it’s a totally new concept for them because they’re all used to soccer so they think you can still kick the ball at stuff while you’re playing baseball,” said Joseph.

It may take time to learn the rules, but Joseph says it’s not always about that.

“Oh, they just find it so enjoyable, the smiles on their faces are just so big,” he told CBS4.

Joseph and his mother have mostly been focusing on the Nairobi area but hope to expand in the future. Joseph says he hopes his story inspires others to give.

“Even if it’s not baseball. Some people need help and you don’t know what their day is going like so even like a smile or a ‘Hey, how are you?’ can make a difference.”

LINK: Angels At Bat

