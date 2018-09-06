  • CBS4On Air

Maurice Butler (credit: Denver Police)

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police have arrested a man in connection with a triple homicide. Maurice Butler has been arrested on investigation of three counts of first-degree murder after three people were found dead not far from a busy light rail station last month.

Maurice Butler (credit: Denver Police)

Maurice Butler (credit: Denver Police)

According to police, around 11 a.m. on Aug. 9, someone walking near Ohio and South Broadway found the bodies of two men and a woman, believed to be homeless.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The victims have been identified as Christopher Zamudio, 45, Nicole Boston, 28, and Jerome Coronado, 39.

Nicole Boston, Jerome Coronado, Chris Zamudio (credit: Denver Police)

Nicole Boston, Jerome Coronado, Chris Zamudio (credit: Denver Police)

Butler was arrested on Thursday in connection with the triple homicide. Butler was previously arrested by Denver police for investigation of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation. He has remained in custody since then.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Police are not able to discuss a motive in the case.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“The Denver Police Department thanks the community for its cooperation and tips to Crime Stoppers, which in addition to the persistence and determination of the investigating officers, helped lead to this arrest,” said DPD Division Chief of Investigations Joe Montoya in a statement.

