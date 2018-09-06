DENVER (CBS4) – Lyft is the newest company to put rideshare scooters on Denver Streets. The Lyft Scooters join Bird and Lime, which debuted this summer.

The scooters can be located, unlocked, and paid for on the Lyft app. Rideshare scooters and bikes are the newest additions to Lyft’s mission to improve people’s lives through improving transportation.

“Transportation is a critical course of economic and social mobility, but car ownership is failing our communities,” said Lyft co-founder, John Zimmer.

Lyft is charging $1 to unlock a scooter and .15 cents for each minute the ride is open. The scooters will be available to ride from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Riders must be 18-years-old with a valid driver’s license.

Lime released its scooters in Denver in May, Bird came into the market in June. City of Denver asked both companies to remove the electric scooters from the sidewalks until the Public Works Department could come up with some regulations. The scooters came back in July, after the City put a permitting plan in place.