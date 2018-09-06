DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Xcel Energy Day of Service Project. The project needs 150 volunteers to do general maintenance at a park in Green Valley Ranch. The work includes raking, mulching and some light painting. It’s the kind of work that leaves a lasting impression on children, like 8-year-old Lilly and Chase Horvath.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy’s Day of Service

“We’re out here to clean up the park, and help the park be better,” Lilly told CBS4.

“We like cleaning up stuff. We like using those grabbing machines to pick up trash and stuff,” Chase said.

Last year, the park cleanup project attracted the entire Regis University Baseball team. The team members volunteered as a way to give back to the community.

“It just makes you feel good that you’re doing something to help people who… everybody deserves to enjoy this park,” said team member, Logan Heflebower.

Xcel Energy’s Day of Service is from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, September 8th.