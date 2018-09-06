  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018 Day of Service, Colorado Volunteer Opportunities, Day Of Service, Denver Parks And Recreation, Local TV, Regis University Baseball, Volunteer Opportunities, Xcel Energy's Day of Service

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Xcel Energy Day of Service Project. The project needs 150 volunteers to do general maintenance at a park in Green Valley Ranch. The work includes raking, mulching and some light painting. It’s the kind of work that leaves a lasting impression on children, like 8-year-old Lilly and Chase Horvath.

LINK: Register for Xcel Energy’s Day of Service

“We’re out here to clean up the park, and help the park be better,” Lilly told CBS4.

“We like cleaning up stuff. We like using those grabbing machines to pick up trash and stuff,” Chase said.

Last year, the park cleanup project attracted the entire Regis University Baseball team. The team members volunteered as a way to give back to the community.

park clean up 1 Denver Park At The Center Of A Day Of Service Project

(credit CBS)

“It just makes you feel good that you’re doing something to help people who… everybody deserves to enjoy this park,” said team member, Logan Heflebower.

park clean up 3 Denver Park At The Center Of A Day Of Service Project

(credit CBS)

Xcel Energy’s Day of Service is from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, September 8th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s