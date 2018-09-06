  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Symphony, DaVita, DaVita Kidney Care, Denver Young Artists Orchestra, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– Musicians are hoping to make the time spent receiving life saving treatment a little better for some patients. The first-ever “Day of Music” was celebrated at DaVita Kidney Care.

Members of the Colorado Symphony and Denver Young Artists Orchestra played at DaVita centers around Colorado on Wednesday.

davita day of music 6natsvo frame 300 Day Of Music Designed To Help DaVita Patients On Dialysis

(credit: CBS)

Researchers say music therapy can help people with pain management and anxiety while they receive dialysis.

davita day of music 6natsvo frame 0 Day Of Music Designed To Help DaVita Patients On Dialysis

(credit: CBS)

Many patients enjoyed the live performance.

davita day of music 6natsvo frame 150 Day Of Music Designed To Help DaVita Patients On Dialysis

(credit: CBS)

“We need something different here. We do bingo. This is nice, next time we might come in a little early so we can take a nap cause that’s good music,” said patient April Hernandez.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

davita day of music 6natsvo frame 462 Day Of Music Designed To Help DaVita Patients On Dialysis

(credit: CBS)

Health experts say there are nearly a half million people in the U.S. who are on dialysis.

davita day of music 6natsvo frame 792 Day Of Music Designed To Help DaVita Patients On Dialysis

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s