DENVER (CBS4)– Musicians are hoping to make the time spent receiving life saving treatment a little better for some patients. The first-ever “Day of Music” was celebrated at DaVita Kidney Care.

Members of the Colorado Symphony and Denver Young Artists Orchestra played at DaVita centers around Colorado on Wednesday.

Researchers say music therapy can help people with pain management and anxiety while they receive dialysis.

Many patients enjoyed the live performance.

“We need something different here. We do bingo. This is nice, next time we might come in a little early so we can take a nap cause that’s good music,” said patient April Hernandez.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Health experts say there are nearly a half million people in the U.S. who are on dialysis.