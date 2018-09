WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A small child was hit and killed by a pickup truck being driven by her mother on Wednesday morning in Westminster. That’s according to police, who said they believe the victim is a 2 year old girl.

Police said it was an accident.

We are currently working a fatal auto/ped accident 8601 Zuni St. the vic is a sm child- believed to be 2 yrs. PIO enroute to scene — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) September 5, 2018

The investigation is taking place at 8601 Zuni Street. That’s a block away from Camenisch Park, just southwest of Water World.