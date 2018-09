AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police officers were involved in a shooting in the 2200 block of Fairplay Street Wednesday. That’s a few blocks northwest of Chambers Road and East Montview Boulevard.

“Officers are okay,” the Aurora Police Department said on Twitter. One suspect is in custody.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting or how many people were involved.

Police asked the public to please avoid the area but said there is no threat to the public at this time.