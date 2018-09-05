ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was back on the field at Broncos Headquarters, not to throw around the pigskin but support a lung transplant patient.

Linda Regis, a Broncos fan and lung transplant recipient, was diagnosed with COPD and struggled with the disease for years.

Nearly two years ago, as Regis was coming out of anesthesia from her transplant surgery, she was confused and repeatedly asked where Peyton Manning was.

After hearing the story, the hospital worked with Manning to invite Regis to the UCHealth Training Center for the big surprise.

Regis is doing better and while on the field with her family, Manning walked up and joined the family photo!

That’s when he gave her tickets to her first-ever Broncos game this week against the Seattle Seahawks.