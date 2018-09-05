By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– After a seemingly endless offseason, the NFL regular season is upon us! On Sunday, we will finally see Case Keenum play a meaningful game as a Denver Bronco.

In the Broncos third preseason game against the Washington Redskins, Keenum led the team on three scoring drives in the first half. And most importantly, he did not throw an interception. The Broncos signal caller knows the key to eliminating turnovers is making good decisions and playing smart football.

“I think the ball is the most important thing on the field. Touching the ball every play as a quarterback, that’s the most important decision you make – whether or not you’re taking care of the football,” Keenum said after Wednesday’s practice.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph has a simple request for Keenum: he wants Case to be Case.

“Just be our quarterback, be a great leader, take care of the football – that’s his job.” Joseph says.

Last season with the Minnesota Vikings, Keenum threw just seven interceptions on 481 attempts, fourth best in the NFL. The Broncos quarterbacks in 2017 chucked 22 interceptions – second worst in the league. If Keenum can repeat the type of performance he had in 2017, it will benefit the Broncos offense AND the Broncos defense.

“I’m looking forward to it. I think this is the best offensive line we’ve had since I’ve been here. Case is doing a hell of a job. We have all the tools to be a successful offense. The better the offense is, the more we can shut teams down,” Broncos linebacker Shane Ray says.

Sunday marks the first time in his career that Keenum will be a Week One starting quarterback. He will be wearing the coveted captain “C” on his jersey – also for the first time in his career.

Being named team captain is a huge honor for Keenum, and a responsibility he does not take lightly.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.