DENVER (CBS4) – Soon after running back Phillip Lindsay officially made the Broncos regular season squad as an undrafted rookie, he called one of his childhood heroes with a special request. Lindsay reached out to Hall of Famer Terrell Davis to see if he’d be okay with letting him wear No. 30.

Davis, the former Bronco who made the Mile High Salute famous in his No. 30 jersey, said he was just fine with that. In a tweet, he wrote “permission granted” and “It was time to dust off the ole three O.” He also included the hashtag #MakeItYours.

Davis called Lindsay, who grew up in Denver and was a star rusher for the Colorado Buffaloes, an “outstanding young man.”

Lindsay said in the locker room on Monday that one of the first books he ever read out of school was Davis’ autobiography.

“It’s an honor to be able to wear his number and I just want to wear it with pride and do some work with it,” Lindsay said.

Appreciate you, TD! Honored and humbled to wear your number. I will do everything I can to make you proud! 🔷🔶🔷🔶 https://t.co/2vU7yfm8OL — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) September 4, 2018

Lindsay responded to Davis’ tweet, writing “Honored and humbled to wear your number. I will do everything I can to make you proud!”