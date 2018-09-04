  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Soon after running back Phillip Lindsay officially made the Broncos regular season squad as an undrafted rookie, he called one of his childhood heroes with a special request. Lindsay reached out to Hall of Famer Terrell Davis to see if he’d be okay with letting him wear No. 30.

gettyimages 1015366112 Permission Granted: Terrell Davis OKs Lindsays Request To Wear No. 30

Phillip Lindsay runs into the end zone against the Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Aug. 11, 2018. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Davis, the former Bronco who made the Mile High Salute famous in his No. 30 jersey, said he was just fine with that. In a tweet, he wrote “permission granted” and “It was time to dust off the ole three O.” He also included the hashtag #MakeItYours.

gettyimages 354493 master Permission Granted: Terrell Davis OKs Lindsays Request To Wear No. 30

Terrell Davis of the Denver Broncos in 1996 at Mile High Stadium (credit: credit: Jamie Squire/Allsport)

Davis called Lindsay, who grew up in Denver and was a star rusher for the Colorado Buffaloes, an “outstanding young man.”

Lindsay said in the locker room on Monday that one of the first books he ever read out of school was Davis’ autobiography.

“It’s an honor to be able to wear his number and I just want to wear it with pride and do some work with it,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay responded to Davis’ tweet, writing “Honored and humbled to wear your number. I will do everything I can to make you proud!”

