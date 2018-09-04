LIVE VIDEOTrump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces senators
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Local TV, Loveland, Loveland Police, North Duffield Avenue

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland police responded to a deadly shooting at a home on North Duffield Avenue near 29th Street early Tuesday morning. They say someone called 911 saying a 17-year-old boy was not breathing.

loveland deadly shooting 12vo transfer frame 190 Alcohol Suspected In Deadly Shooting Of 17 Year Old Boy

(credit: CBS)

Emergency crews arrived at the home to find the unnamed teenager dead. The same 911 caller told authorities the suspect left the home, however officers found an 18-year-old man they consider to be the suspect a short time later.

loveland deadly shooting 12vo transfer frame 70 Alcohol Suspected In Deadly Shooting Of 17 Year Old Boy

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say the victim and suspect knew each other. They also say alcohol appears to be a factor.

Right now, charges have not been filed. Investigators say the victim was not a student at any Loveland Schools, and there is no threat to the public.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s