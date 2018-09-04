LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland police responded to a deadly shooting at a home on North Duffield Avenue near 29th Street early Tuesday morning. They say someone called 911 saying a 17-year-old boy was not breathing.

Emergency crews arrived at the home to find the unnamed teenager dead. The same 911 caller told authorities the suspect left the home, however officers found an 18-year-old man they consider to be the suspect a short time later.

Investigators say the victim and suspect knew each other. They also say alcohol appears to be a factor.

Right now, charges have not been filed. Investigators say the victim was not a student at any Loveland Schools, and there is no threat to the public.