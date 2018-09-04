PALMER LAKE, Colo. (CBS4) – Community members and search and rescue workers are out Tuesday morning near Colorado Springs searching for a 20-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday. Kevin Rudnicki had planned to go for a hike on Mount Herman, near Palmer Lake, in the morning and said he would be back for a family event that afternoon.

He hasn’t been heard from since.

“I know he took four water bottles and a banana with him; he was wearing a T-shirt and shorts. He was not prepared to go camping overnight. … He did not take a sleeping bag, he did not take food with him. Nothing was missing from the home,” his mother Melissa Reynolds told CBS4 partner KKTV.

Rudnicki was described as being 5-foot-9 and white with curly red hair.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, khaki shorts and a Wyoming ball cap.

The search Tuesday morning was taking place at the Mount Herman trail.

More than a dozen Search and Rescue workers, a couple of K-9s and a big group of community members are meeting right now before they start searching Mt Herman for Kevin Rudnicki, 20. He’s been missing since Sunday. pic.twitter.com/98u1YzCF3C — Kyla Galer (@kylagalerKKTV) September 4, 2018

Anyone who saw Rudnicki on Sunday is asked to call the El Paso Sheriff’s office at (719) 520-7238.