PALMER LAKE, Colo. (CBS4) – Community members and search and rescue workers are out Tuesday morning near Colorado Springs searching for a 20-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday. Kevin Rudnicki had planned to go for a hike on Mount Herman, near Palmer Lake, in the morning and said he would be back for a family event that afternoon.
He hasn’t been heard from since.
“I know he took four water bottles and a banana with him; he was wearing a T-shirt and shorts. He was not prepared to go camping overnight. … He did not take a sleeping bag, he did not take food with him. Nothing was missing from the home,” his mother Melissa Reynolds told CBS4 partner KKTV.
Rudnicki was described as being 5-foot-9 and white with curly red hair.
He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, khaki shorts and a Wyoming ball cap.
The search Tuesday morning was taking place at the Mount Herman trail.
Anyone who saw Rudnicki on Sunday is asked to call the El Paso Sheriff’s office at (719) 520-7238.