  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bill McCartney, Colorado Buffaloes, Colorado State University, Local TV, Nebraska, Nebraska Cornhuskers, University of Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Colorado is preparing to take on Nebraska after coming off a 45-13 win over Colorado State University. On Tuesday, former Coach Bill McCartney was at the team’s weekly media lunch.

cu sot 6pm transfer frame 106 Coach Mac Visits Media Lunch Ahead Of CU Nebraska Matchup

Bill McCartney (credit: CBS)

Coach Mac was 3-9-1 against the Huskers and was asked what his favorite memory is from those games.

“Shaking hands with Tom Osbourne after we beat them. Wow, it didn’t happen near enough. He was so gracious, but I loved that. He was very polite. Now, Switzer, he used profanity. But, Osbourne, he was a gentleman. That was good,” McCartney said.

gettyimages 1025667598 Coach Mac Visits Media Lunch Ahead Of CU Nebraska Matchup

Running back Kyle Evans of the Colorado Buffaloes slips away from safety Tywan Francis of the Colorado State Rams in the second quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Friday night in Denver. (credit: Joe Mahoney/Getty Images)

The CU Buffaloes face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The last time the two teams met was in 2010.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s