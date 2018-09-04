DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Colorado is preparing to take on Nebraska after coming off a 45-13 win over Colorado State University. On Tuesday, former Coach Bill McCartney was at the team’s weekly media lunch.

Coach Mac was 3-9-1 against the Huskers and was asked what his favorite memory is from those games.

“Shaking hands with Tom Osbourne after we beat them. Wow, it didn’t happen near enough. He was so gracious, but I loved that. He was very polite. Now, Switzer, he used profanity. But, Osbourne, he was a gentleman. That was good,” McCartney said.

The CU Buffaloes face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The last time the two teams met was in 2010.