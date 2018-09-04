By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – City Park Golf Course has been around more than 100 years and is in the middle of a massive redevelopment. The course closed last fall so it can be redesigned as part of a storm water detention project.

Former Director of Golf for the City of Denver, Tom Woodard, grew up playing the course and holds the course record at 62.

“It’s a golf course that’s really an urban golf course in the city, so you get a really diverse group of players here. Not only different races but socioeconomic levels,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Besides the course, there will be a new clubhouse and multiple water features. But Woodard says the designer seems to be keeping some old traits of the course, like it’s signature small greens.

They’re keeping some of the same features that the original architect incorporated in his design,” he said.

During the planning phase some people protested the changes and even sued the city. A judge ended up ruling in the city’s favor.

Woodard thinks once it’s finished, the project will benefit both golfers and non golfers.

The city says construction should be finished by May 31, 2019. After that, they’ll need to let the grass grow in and the best case scenario is that some play will be allowed that fall.

“The homeowners that live here, they were really concerned about the golf course going away and their property values, but the opposite thing is going to happen.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.