DENVER (CBS4) – The Broadway musical, “Beautiful”, opens for one week at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. It’s the story of singer/ songwriter Carole King and the prolific body of music she produced.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for “Beautiful”

“I’ve never identified so much with a role,” said Sarah Bockel, the actress who plays King in the touring production of “Beautiful”.

Bockel said she’s thrilled to play the music icon on stage.

“She’s down to earth, she’s grounded, she’s goofy, and nerdy, and she kind of just sort of blurts out whatever she’s thinking. Yeah, she’s so fun to be. I identify with her a lot,” Bockel told CBS4.

Audiences may be surprised by just how many of Carole King’s songs they identify with, like “Natural Woman”, “You’ve Got A Friend”, and “I Feel the Earth Move.”

“My favorite song is ‘It’s Too Late’. I know it’s a sad one, but I think it’s the grooviest,” Bockel explained.

King has written 118 pop hits between 1955 and 1999. The musical focuses on her time writing with her then-husband, Gerry Goffin, and songwriting team, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, who were also married. The musical features many of King’s hits from that time.

“I feel like we’re creating a new generation of Carole King fans,” Bockel said.

Bockel said that in addition to the music, there is a compelling story of what was going on behind-the-scenes between the two couples. And, that the whole experience comes with a strong message.

“There’s nothing that can get in the way of you achieving your goals but you,” Bockel said.

“Beautiful” plays at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from September 4th through the 9th.