By Makenzie O’Keefe

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of people lined up before sunrise on Labor Day morning, for a chance to get free dental work.

It was all part of the fifth annual “Labor of Love” event at Risas Dental and Braces.

“I’ve been having a tooth ache for a week and a half now and the pain is unbearable to even eat food like soup,” explained Abel Giles, who lined up for dental work at 4:30 a.m.

The event allows a patient to choose one service like a filling, teeth cleaning, X-ray and exam or extracting a tooth, all for free. It’s an effort to provide affordable dental care to people who may not have access to it.

“As a college student money is tight,” Maria Gonzalez said, who was getting a filling. “We try to take every opportunity we can get.”

Dentists with Risas Dental and Braces said this event is their favorite day of the year.

“It makes everyone feel good,” explained Dr. Christopher Morris with Risas. “The team, the dentists, and the people all feel good. It’s a very rewarding day.”

The business was hoping to serve around 500 patients in the Denver metro area.

“I’m pretty thankful for the people here who are working on Labor Day, when most people have the day off,” Giles said. “They’re instead helping the community.”

