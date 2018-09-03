  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allstate Insurance, Allstate's Best Drivers Report, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to good driving, two Colorado cities make the top 20 out of 200 cities in the country. The rankings come from Allstate’s Best Drivers Report.

The report looks at the number of years between claims for 200 of the largest cities in the the country for 2018 and compared that rate to the national average of 10 years between claims.

Fort Collins came in at 9th place with an average of 11.6 years between claims; up from 11th place in 2017.

Colorado Springs was 20th with an average of 10.4 years between claims. It came in 26th place in 2017.

The city with the best drivers is Brownsville, Texas while the city with the worst drivers is Baltimore, Maryland.

LINK: Allstate’s Best Drivers Report

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s