DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to good driving, two Colorado cities make the top 20 out of 200 cities in the country. The rankings come from Allstate’s Best Drivers Report.

The report looks at the number of years between claims for 200 of the largest cities in the the country for 2018 and compared that rate to the national average of 10 years between claims.

Fort Collins came in at 9th place with an average of 11.6 years between claims; up from 11th place in 2017.

Colorado Springs was 20th with an average of 10.4 years between claims. It came in 26th place in 2017.

The city with the best drivers is Brownsville, Texas while the city with the worst drivers is Baltimore, Maryland.

LINK: Allstate’s Best Drivers Report