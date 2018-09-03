  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Catered Lunch, First Responders, Local TV, Olive Garden
(credit: CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – As part of their annual tradition, Olive Garden thanked first responders all over the country, including some in Colorado like the Aurora Fire Department.

olive garden delivers 5vo transfer frame 537 First Responders Thanked With Catered Lunch Tradition

(credit: CBS)

The Italian chain restaurant delivered Fettuccine Alfredo and spaghetti and meatballs alongside the restaurants famous salad and breadsticks.

olive garden delivers 5vo transfer frame 267 First Responders Thanked With Catered Lunch Tradition

(credit: CBS)

“It’s really nice to get recognized. We work 24 hour shifts, and sometimes we can be really busy. So it’s nice to have somebody provide lunch for us,” said Kathleen Gottschall, a firefighter.

olive garden delivers 5vo transfer frame 717 First Responders Thanked With Catered Lunch Tradition

(credit: CBS)

This is the 17th consecutive year for the catered lunches. More than 12,000 meals have been served since 2002.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s