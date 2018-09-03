AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – As part of their annual tradition, Olive Garden thanked first responders all over the country, including some in Colorado like the Aurora Fire Department.

The Italian chain restaurant delivered Fettuccine Alfredo and spaghetti and meatballs alongside the restaurants famous salad and breadsticks.

“It’s really nice to get recognized. We work 24 hour shifts, and sometimes we can be really busy. So it’s nice to have somebody provide lunch for us,” said Kathleen Gottschall, a firefighter.

This is the 17th consecutive year for the catered lunches. More than 12,000 meals have been served since 2002.

