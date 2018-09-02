DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of people are spending their Labor Day weekend indulging in items from the best eateries in the state of Colorado. A Taste of Colorado is a delicious party in Denver.

Vendors from across the state have been firing up grills, kebobing their meats and feed hungry Coloradans in Civic Center Park.

Hit bands are hitting the stage as well, including REO Speedwagon, Smash Mouth and Sugar Ray.

The festival runs through Monday. Entry is free by you will need to purchase tickets to do some taste testing. Get more information at atasteofcolorado.com.