DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of people are spending their Labor Day weekend indulging in items from the best eateries in the state of Colorado. A Taste of Colorado is a delicious party in Denver.

taste of colorado 51 Denvers Labor Day Tradition A Taste Of Colorado Continues

Vendors from across the state have been firing up grills, kebobing their meats and feed hungry Coloradans in Civic Center Park.

taste of colorado 6 Denvers Labor Day Tradition A Taste Of Colorado Continues

taste of colorado 1 Denvers Labor Day Tradition A Taste Of Colorado Continues

Hit bands are hitting the stage as well, including REO Speedwagon, Smash Mouth and Sugar Ray.

taste of colorado 2 Denvers Labor Day Tradition A Taste Of Colorado Continues

taste of colorado 4 Denvers Labor Day Tradition A Taste Of Colorado Continues

The festival runs through Monday. Entry is free by you will need to purchase tickets to do some taste testing. Get more information at atasteofcolorado.com.

