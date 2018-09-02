By Melissa Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people have died after a shooting in Aurora involving a police officer. A total of five people were shot Friday evening at an apartment complex on Peoria Street and East 19th Avenue.

Two of the shooting victims were a father and his young child, according to residents. They said the father passed away, and his son is in the hospital.

Neighbors watched the aftermath of the tragic homicides as officers investigated the taped off alleyway behind the Amber Apartments.

“It didn’t look like a place where a shooting would occur,” said Sarena Gneiting, who was moving into the complex Saturday with her two roommates.

She had been unaware of the deadly events that occurred the day before.

“I had no idea,” Gneiting said. “It’s a terrible thing that happened. And I feel really bad for the families of whoever was killed.”

An Aurora police spokesperson said that an officer heard shots. In an alley, he found two men shot to death and an injured child who was also shot.

The suspect and the officer then exchanged gunfire. Both were struck and both were treated in the hospital. The officer’s bulletproof vest likely saved his life.

James Caddick, another resident moving in said that he appreciates police who put their lives on the line for the community.

“They have a job that they need to do,” Caddick said. “And they try to do it to the best of their ability.”

The officer who shot was released from the hospital Saturday. The injured child remained in the hospital in unknown condition.

Police still have not said what led up to the shooting.

