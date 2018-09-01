  • CBS4On Air

Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid, Serena Williams
Serena Williams on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams said every athlete “should be completely grateful and honored” for the protests started by former NFL players Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid.

Kaepernick and Reid, two former San Francisco 49ers now out of the league, were each given huge ovations when they were introduced and shown on the big screen during the match between Serena and Venus Williams at the U.S. Open on Friday night. Serena Williams said she was focused on the match and did not notice the pair in the stands. Reid raised his fist and Kaepernick smiled for the fans.

Kaepernick tweeted a photo of his young niece with Serena and wrote, “Lani lost it when Serena surprised her after the match!!! Thank you so much Serena !!!”

Serena said she was grateful for the stand they took that has seen both players take on the NFL. An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick’s grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league’s request to throw out the quarterback’s claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. A similar grievance is still pending by unsigned safety Eric Reid, who played with Kaepernick in San Francisco and joined in the protests.

gettyimages 829636090 Serena Williams: Athletes Should Be Grateful For Kaepernick

A fan sits behind a sign referring to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the second half of the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens preseason game on August 10, 2017 in Baltimore. (credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.

gettyimages 1025638986 Serena Williams: Athletes Should Be Grateful For Kaepernick

Serena Williams of the United States serves the ball during her women’s singles third round match against Venus Williams of the United States on Day Five of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday in New York City. (credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“I think every athlete, every human, and definitely every African-American should be completely grateful and honored how Colin and Eric are doing so much more for the greater good, so to say,” Serena said. “They really use their platform in ways that is really unfathomable. I feel like they obviously have great respect from a lot of their peers, especially other athletes, people that really are looking for social change.”

Serena Williams equaled her most-lopsided victory ever in 30 professional meetings with sister Venus, beating her 6-1, 6-2 in the third round.

 

