DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos defensive star Elvis Dumervil announced his retirement on Friday.

Dumervil posted a thank you on Twitter in which he thanked the Denver Broncos organization and his former teammates, in addition to the Ravens, who he played with after Denver.

On to the next chapter. Thank you for all of the support✊ pic.twitter.com/rA121JJNRf — Elvis Dumervil (@EKD92) August 30, 2018

Dumervil was on the roster when the Broncos drafted Von Miller back in 2011, and Miller and Dumervil became known as “Doom and Gloom” to opposing quarterbacks who they often sacked.

Dumervil and the Broncos parted ways in 2013.

Dumervil ranks fifth in Broncos franchise history with 63 1/2 sacks.