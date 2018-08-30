  • CBS4On Air

Elvis Dumervil (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos defensive star Elvis Dumervil announced his retirement on Friday.

156051480 Former Bronco Elvis Dumervil Retires

Elvis Dumervil of the Denver Broncos strips the ball from Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers during play at Bank of America Stadium on November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Dumervil posted a thank you on Twitter in which he thanked the Denver Broncos organization and his former teammates, in addition to the Ravens, who he played with after Denver.

Dumervil was on the roster when the Broncos drafted Von Miller back in 2011, and Miller and Dumervil became known as “Doom and Gloom” to opposing quarterbacks who they often sacked.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Dumervil and the Broncos parted ways in 2013.

152646836 10 Former Bronco Elvis Dumervil Retires

Dumervil celebrates his safety on the Houston Texans with Von Miller on Sept. 23, 2012 in Denver. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Dumervil ranks fifth in Broncos franchise history with 63 1/2 sacks.

broncos11 Former Bronco Elvis Dumervil Retires

Elvis Dumervil (credit: CBS)

