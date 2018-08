DENVER (CBS4) – Child care is known to cost parents a pretty penny, but a new study by HotPads most people spend almost as much money on child care as they would on rent.

In Denver, it found people spend about $1,500 a month on child care.

That’s a little more than the national average of about $1,385.

Places like Pittsburgh, Memphis, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky pay more in child care, but average $1,090 in rent a month.