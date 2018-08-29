By Karen Morfitt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fourteen years working as a firefighter, and Jeremy Kunze says no call is ever the same.

“I was on one of the first arriving companies on the Halloween shooting,” he said.

Kunze is referring to an incident in 2015 where an active shooter was walking down the streets of Colorado Springs.

Four people, including the gunman, died.

“It was pretty unnerving, unexpected you know? It was an early Sunday morning what we encountered when we got there was vastly different from what we had received when we were dispatched to the call… And we encountered the shooter several blocks away from the location we responded to,” Kunze said.

It is happening more often. Adding another layer of responsibility and safety to fire crews who often arrive on scene before police.

Colorado Springs Fire Chief Ted Collas says that was not the case 10 years ago.

“If you told me someday I’d be in this position and advocating for ballistic wear for my firefighters I’d probably wouldn’t believe it,” he said. “It’s just a change in the environment that has caused this kind of gear to be necessary.”

While necessary, it is also expensive, often costing a department thousands of dollars for each member.

Which is where SHIELD616 comes in; the nonprofit organization has been donating to police departments for years.

Founder Jake Skifstad says they are now working to get the same life-saving equipment to other first responders.

“It’s time to start looking outside that and again getting our firefighters and paramedics this equipment. I’ve been on many calls where they are in harm’s way,” he said.

Wednesday night, SHIELD616, with the help of the Fire foundation of Colorado Springs, donated 24 ballistic protection kits to the crews at Station 1.

Each one includes a vest, helmet and trauma kit.

“As you can imagine going into a situation having this type of equipment protecting you, it’s kind of beefy, kind of bulky, but it’s going to protect them,” Skifstad said while demonstrating the vest.

With a wife and three kids at home, Kunze says it’s extra weight he and his crew will carry willingly.

“More piece of mind I think at night when I’m at work and she’s at home, just knowing we have this equipment available to us,” Kunze said.

