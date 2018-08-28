U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on August 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising to address what he says is the “very serious situation” of social media companies “suppressing” conservative voices and “hiding information” and good news.

Trump has made similar complaints recently, but he targeted Google on Tuesday. Trump said in a pre-dawn tweet that included a typo that a search for “Trump News” on Google “shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD.”