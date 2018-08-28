  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CSU Rams, CU Buffaloes, Joe Hansley, Parker Orms, Rocky Mountain Showdown, Xfinity Monday Live

By Michael Spencer

Former University of Colorado defensive back Parker Orms and former Colorado State wide receiver Joe Hansley joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for the Rocky Mountain Showdown edition of Xfinity Monday Live this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The CU Buffaloes and CSU Rams will meet for the 90th time on Friday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Parker Orms, a Colorado native who played high school football at Wheat Ridge, when asked about what it meant to play in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

gettyimages 8439182341 Upcoming Rocky Mountain Showdown Sets Tone For Season For CU, CSU

Quarterback Steven Montez of the CU Buffaloes rushes against the CSU Rams on Sept. 1, 2017 in Denver. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“I remember my first play, running out, looking at the sideline for the play, and the stadium erupting and I knew that I worked so hard to get to a place like this and it was amazing.”

Joe Hansley also played high school football in Colorado. The Highland Ranch native played at Highlands Ranch High School and then scored the first touchdown of his collegiate career against the Buffs in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

“It was a little surreal,” said Hansley. “I didn’t expect to make an impact play like that, but it was awesome.”

Friday’s game will be the first game of the season for CU, and the second game of the season for CSU, which lost in the season opener to Hawaii.

Traditionally the Rocky Mountain Showdown has been a one-sided affair with CU holding a 65-22-2 advantage in previous games played; however, that does not diminish the excitement for either program entering Friday’s matchup.

“It’s a huge game for everybody,” said Orms when asked about the rivalry.

“You kind of know it sets the tone for that season,” said Hansley. It’s a big game for both programs and there’s definitely a little animosity between the two.”

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s