By Michael Spencer

Former University of Colorado defensive back Parker Orms and former Colorado State wide receiver Joe Hansley joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for the Rocky Mountain Showdown edition of Xfinity Monday Live this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The CU Buffaloes and CSU Rams will meet for the 90th time on Friday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Parker Orms, a Colorado native who played high school football at Wheat Ridge, when asked about what it meant to play in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

“I remember my first play, running out, looking at the sideline for the play, and the stadium erupting and I knew that I worked so hard to get to a place like this and it was amazing.”

Joe Hansley also played high school football in Colorado. The Highland Ranch native played at Highlands Ranch High School and then scored the first touchdown of his collegiate career against the Buffs in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

“It was a little surreal,” said Hansley. “I didn’t expect to make an impact play like that, but it was awesome.”

Friday’s game will be the first game of the season for CU, and the second game of the season for CSU, which lost in the season opener to Hawaii.

Traditionally the Rocky Mountain Showdown has been a one-sided affair with CU holding a 65-22-2 advantage in previous games played; however, that does not diminish the excitement for either program entering Friday’s matchup.

“It’s a huge game for everybody,” said Orms when asked about the rivalry.

“You kind of know it sets the tone for that season,” said Hansley. It’s a big game for both programs and there’s definitely a little animosity between the two.”

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.