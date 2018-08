LOCHBUIE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lochbuie are asking for the community’s help in the search for Terri Ackerman, a woman who has been missing since Friday.

Police describe Ackerman, 56, as a “missing endangered person.”

She is 5-foot-4, weighs about 170 pounds, has a tattoo sleeve on her right arm and has reddish brown hair.

She was last seen in Lochbuie on Aug. 24.

Police ask that anyone who sees someone matching this description to please call 911 immediately.