DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock wants to know what you think about the future of Denver and how the city should grow over the next 20 years.

The mayor says each plan is dedicated to preserving the history that makes the city unique, while still focusing on managing and directing growth.

They five plans are:

Comprehensive Plan 2040 – An overall 20-year vision and goals

Blueprint Denver – An integrated land use and transportation plan

Game Plan for a Healthy City – A parks and recreation plan

Denver Moves: Transit – A first-ever local transit plan

Denver Moves: Pedestrians and Trails – A sidewalks, street crossings and trails plan

Each plan is designed to make Denver a more inclusive, connected and healthy city.

The city will host a Denveright community night at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at City Park Pavilion so the public can learn more about the plans.

In early 2019, the plans will go to Denver City Council for review and adoption.

LINK: Denveright