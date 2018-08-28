  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Affordable Housing, City Park, Denver Growth, Local TV, Michael Hancock, Park and Recreation, Transportation

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock wants to know what you think about the future of Denver and how the city should grow over the next 20 years.

gettyimages 862516260 Have An Opinion About Denvers Growth? Heres Your Chance!

Denver Skyline reflected by Sloans Lake on October 17, 2017 photographed from Sheridan and 20th street. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The mayor says each plan is dedicated to preserving the history that makes the city unique, while still focusing on managing and directing growth.

They five plans are:

  • Comprehensive Plan 2040 – An overall 20-year vision and goals
  • Blueprint Denver – An integrated land use and transportation plan
  • Game Plan for a Healthy City – A parks and recreation plan
  • Denver Moves: Transit – A first-ever local transit plan
  • Denver Moves: Pedestrians and Trails – A sidewalks, street crossings and trails plan

Each plan is designed to make Denver a more inclusive, connected and healthy city.

The city will host a Denveright community night at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at City Park Pavilion so the public can learn more about the plans.

tourism milestones 12vo frame 286 Have An Opinion About Denvers Growth? Heres Your Chance!

(credit: CBS)

In early 2019, the plans will go to Denver City Council for review and adoption.

LINK: Denveright

