By Dominic Garcia

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are trying to find the driver who hit a Colorado State University student and drove off. It happened on Friday around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Overland Trail and Laporte Avenue in Larimer County.

The crash threw Griselda Landa Posas off her bike and into a railing.

“She was hit from behind, so she did not see who it was and wasn’t expecting to get hit,” said Magnolia Landa Posas, the victim’s sister.

She says her sister has serious hip and femur bone injuries and will likely need more surgeries. Right now, she’s currently recovering at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

Magnolia says Colorado State Patrol is currently investigating and trying to figure out if there were any witnesses. She hopes someone will come forward.

“I think for our family, it’s really important, and for my sister just knowing who did this. And if they know they did it they come forward,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Magnolia says her sister will be in the hospital several more days, then head to a rehabilitation facility. She adds that Griselda was going into her final year at CSU and had dreams of going into the Peace Corp.

“All of that is being pushed back, and it looks like she might have to withdrawl from school which only began Aug. 20. Emotionally, it has not been good for her.”

