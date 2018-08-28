Filed Under:Laporte Avenue, Larimer County, Local TV, Overland Trail, UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies

By Dominic Garcia

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are trying to find the driver who hit a Colorado State University student and drove off. It happened on Friday around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Overland Trail and Laporte Avenue in Larimer County.

cyclist hit 10pkg transfer frame 777 CSU Student Hit By Car During 1st Week Of Class; CSP Searching For Driver

(credit: CBS)

The crash threw Griselda Landa Posas off her bike and into a railing.

“She was hit from behind, so she did not see who it was and wasn’t expecting to get hit,” said Magnolia Landa Posas, the victim’s sister.

cyclist hit 10pkg transfer frame 112 CSU Student Hit By Car During 1st Week Of Class; CSP Searching For Driver

CBS4’s Dominic Garcia interviews Magnolia Landa Posas. (credit: CBS)

She says her sister has serious hip and femur bone injuries and will likely need more surgeries. Right now, she’s currently recovering at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

Magnolia says Colorado State Patrol is currently investigating and trying to figure out if there were any witnesses. She hopes someone will come forward.

cyclist hit 10pkg transfer frame 447 CSU Student Hit By Car During 1st Week Of Class; CSP Searching For Driver

(credit: Magnolia Landa Posas)

“I think for our family, it’s really important, and for my sister just knowing who did this. And if they know they did it they come forward,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Magnolia says her sister will be in the hospital several more days, then head to a rehabilitation facility. She adds that Griselda was going into her final year at CSU and had dreams of going into the Peace Corp.

cyclist hit 10pkg transfer frame 1647 CSU Student Hit By Car During 1st Week Of Class; CSP Searching For Driver

(credit: Magnolia Landa Posas)

“All of that is being pushed back, and it looks like she might have to withdrawl from school which only began Aug. 20. Emotionally, it has not been good for her.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

