  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston, Denver International Airport, United Airlines
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (AP) — Passengers and crew on a United Airlines flight were bused to a concourse at Denver International Airport because of two blown tires.

Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says Flight 448 from Boston landed safely before the problem was discovered Monday evening. United released a statement saying the tires on the Boeing 737 flattened after landing, and the airline apologized to its customers for the inconvenience.

The plane stopped on the taxiway, and the 165 people on board were loaded onto buses.

No injuries were reported.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s