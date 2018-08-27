DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is consolidating bus stops across the Denver metro area to improve service. The changes took affect Monday morning and impacted hundreds of riders during their morning commute.

Some stops are being eliminated from certain routes. RTD says this strategy will make public transit easier to navigate and more efficient.

RTD says by cutting out the stops that don’t have a lot of ridership, or duplicate other stops nearby, it will improve commute time and possibly attract new riders.

Bus stops will be spread out every quarter-mile but will still be located near major intersections and areas to accommodate the most riders.

In addition to these changes, the 16th Street Mall Ride shuttle will have reduced services starting this week.