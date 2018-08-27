DENVER (HOODLINE) – A new furniture and home decor store has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Cherry Creek, called CB2, is located at 210 St. Paul St. This is the first Colorado storefront for Crate & Barrel’s less-expensive sister brand, which now has 17 stores in North America, reports 5280 magazine.

Situated in the heart of the Mile High City, the store offers eclectic home furniture and decor, where “every Coloradan can find something that fits their personal home style,” the company says on its website.

Products range from accessories and artwork to sustainably sourced wood dining tables and vapor acrylic bar stools, while in-store events are on offer as well. (Visit the website here to browse the online shop.)

It’s still early days for the fledgling business — it’s got just one review on Yelp thus far.

David F., who reviewed it on Aug. 14, wrote, “Its niche is modern furniture at moderate prices. They even offer some furniture for college students. This is not traditional furniture, and many of the pieces highlight the artist, designer or maker. Nice store to shop at and friendly staff.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: CB2 is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

