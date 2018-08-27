DENVER (HOODLINE) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for gluten-free fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gluten-free spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Felfel Mediterranean

Topping the list is FelFel Mediterranean. Located at 4401 S. Tamarac Parkway, the Mediterranean spot is the highest-rated gluten-free restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 713 reviews on Yelp.

The eatery features freshly carved meats from a vertical rotisserie grill and kebabs. Try the chicken shawarma plate or the lamb kebabs. Build your own meal by selecting a protein (gluten-free falafel, spicy chicken, steak, lamb and more), rice, hummus, salad and sauce. Soups, sides and desserts are also available.

2. Blue Agave Grill

Next up is LoDo’s Blue Agave Grill, situated at 1201 16th St., Suite 104. With 4.5 stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot features many gluten-free options and has proven to be a local favorite. It has a second outpost in Fort Collins.

The gluten-free menu includes appetizers like tunarita, served with sushi-grade raw tuna, avocado, jicama, soy sauce, ginger, wasabi and radish. Vegetable-heavy options include chilled beet salad, made with heritage blend, ancho-orange vinaigrette, goat cheese, pineapple pico and candied pecans. For your main course, check out the tequila lime chicken, served with Monterey jack, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, queso fresco and fire-roasted salsa. (Find the full gluten-free menu here.)

3. Quiero Arepas

Highland’s Quiero Arepas, located at 3200 Pecos St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gluten-free, Latin American food truck 4.5 stars out of 184 reviews. The mobile eatery uses locally sourced meats, cheeses and produce.

The menu is made up of Venezuelan-style arepas, a corn-based flat bread made from scratch and stuffed with a variety of ingredients. Try the queso arepa (cheese, avocado and fried plantains) or the el caribe (smoked salmon, salsa verde, avocado and capers). (Find the full menu here.)

4. Denver Poke Company

Denver Poke Company, a gluten-free spot that offers poke and more in Highland, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 60 Yelp reviews.

Signature bowls include Da 808 – Hawaiian Style: sweet onions, ogo seaweed mix, kukui nuts, kizami nori and micro greens covered in classic sauce. Or, check out the Spicy Tuna, made with spicy sauce, cucumber, sweet onions, tobiko, micro greens and chili threads. Build-your-own options are also available. Head over to 1550 Platte St. to try it for yourself.

5. Just Be Kitchen

Then there’s Just Be Kitchen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 156 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gluten, grain and refined sugar-free spot at 2364 15th St.

Start your meal with some light hummus, made with cauliflower, garlic, lemon, house veggies and served with tortilla chips. Noteworthy options include the Motivated Green Goddess (baby kale, pepitas, roasted veggies, toasted coconut and cranberry coconut dressing) and the Wonder Seasonal Veggie Hash with citrus almond gremolata. Looking to pair your meal with some libations? The spot offers grain-free tequila, vodka and gin. Even the whiskey is quinoa-based.

Article provided by Hoodline.