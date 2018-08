DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge in Delta County sentenced a man for illegally building a road on U.S. Forest Service land.

Earl Bennett, 72, bulldozed a road near Crawford in 2014. He will now have to pay $30,000 to fix it and spend a year on probation.

The Forest Service says his work puts the area at risk of a mudslide and also endangers a home nearby.