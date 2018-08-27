Filed Under:Avon, Beaver Bench Condominium Complex, Condo Fire, Local TV, West Beaver Creek Boulevard
(credit: CBS)

AVON, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire in Avon over the weekend destroyed six condominiums and left a dozen others unhabitable until further evaluation.

The fire broke out at the Beaver Bench Condominium Complex on West Beaver Creek Boulevard in Avon about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

avon condos 1 6 Units Destroyed, 12 Evaluated After Fire In Avon

(credit: CBS)

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames visible from the ground floor unit in Building A.

avon condos 2 6 Units Destroyed, 12 Evaluated After Fire In Avon

(credit: CBS)

All residents and pets escaped unharmed except for one patient who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. About 15 residents and several pets have been displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross.

avon condos 4 6 Units Destroyed, 12 Evaluated After Fire In Avon

(credit: CBS)

The fire was under control about 90 minutes later and complete extinguished by 4:30 p.m.

avon condo fire 6 Units Destroyed, 12 Evaluated After Fire In Avon

(credit: CBS)

At least six units have been declared uninhabitable and the other 12 units in the building will be re-evaluated once the investigation is complete.

avon condo fire 1 6 Units Destroyed, 12 Evaluated After Fire In Avon

(credit: CBS)

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s