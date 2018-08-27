AVON, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire in Avon over the weekend destroyed six condominiums and left a dozen others unhabitable until further evaluation.

The fire broke out at the Beaver Bench Condominium Complex on West Beaver Creek Boulevard in Avon about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames visible from the ground floor unit in Building A.

All residents and pets escaped unharmed except for one patient who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. About 15 residents and several pets have been displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire was under control about 90 minutes later and complete extinguished by 4:30 p.m.

At least six units have been declared uninhabitable and the other 12 units in the building will be re-evaluated once the investigation is complete.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.