(CBS4) – After starting the preseason with three consecutive three-and-out drives, the Broncos’ starting offense scored on five of seven possessions in their third preseason game. It was the first time this year we’ve seen a week of good practice translate into good play on game day. With preseason winding down, things are definitely starting to click for the Broncos.

“When you’re getting everybody involved, it’s a great feeling. It’s unselfish football by everybody. There are certain routes that guys know they won’t get the ball, but they have to run those routes to get other guys open. When you see guys hauling butt down the field, that’s when you know your offense has some chemistry,” Broncos quarterback Case Keenum said after the team’s first win of the preseason.

In the win, Keenum hit six different targets, three of them rookies.

“I definitely feel like I have the confidence from Case that I can go out and perform my job at a high level. DT and E don’t let me slack off at all. They’re on me, making sure I’m executing and practicing as hard as I can,” rookie receiver Courtland Sutton said.

“The rookies are bringing something that defensive coordinators are going to have trouble trying to match us up. Having Courtland on the back side and me and DT on the front side, who are you going to put on who? My main concern is, I just pray everybody stays healthy. If everybody stays healthy the potential of this offense can be dangerous,” Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders said.

After three preseason games, the Broncos run defense has given us just a small cause for concern. In their first preseason game, the starting defense gave up back to back 20 yard runs to the Vikings on the first drive. However, since then, the first unit hasn’t allowed more than 15 yards on a single rush attempt. The run defense is solid as a whole, but their gap control could use some work.

“We’ve got to tighten a few things up, but we feel pretty comfortable. When playing defense, everyone has a gap and everyone has to do their job. One big run can ruin everything. And when you look at it like that, every play is just as important as the next one,” Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis said of the team’s run defense.

There are still a couple of weeks until the regular season starts, but right now, the Broncos are feeling confident about their chances.

“I think we’re ready. I think we have two more weeks to keep getting better, but after this game, I say yes we are ready. We can go out and play against anybody. We are ready and we can win. We can compete,” Sanders said.

“Everyone in this room should be confident. We’ve been working hard. We put in the work during training camp,” Gotsis added.

The Broncos play their final preseason game on Thursday in Arizona. Kick off at 8 p.m. local time.

