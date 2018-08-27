BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters came to the rescue of a 5-day-old baby goat which got stuck in an irrigation pipe in Berthoud.

The department posted about the rescue on their Facebook page on Monday.

They say they spent two hours working to save the goat named Wilson. They say he followed his brothers and sisters into the pipe on Sunday, but couldn’t get back out.

The owner tried several times to get him out themselves, but they had to call the fire department. Officials say they removed about 20 feet of 12 inch concrete pipe just to access Wilson.

After digging through the mud, Wilson quickly ran back to his mom and the two walked away onto the pasture.