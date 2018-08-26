WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – An officer with the Westminster Police Department was involved in an officer involved shooting Saturday night. It happened at Federal Boulevard and Ranch Reserve Parkway near 120th Avenue.

Officials say officers were dispatched to the area for several people fighting on the road.

The first responding officer approached them on the side of the road, and that’s when officials say two males “advanced on the officer” and refused to follow police orders.

A fight started between the males and the officer, and the officer fired his weapon hitting one of the males.

That person was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

The officer was not injured. Officials say the second suspect was released pending charges.