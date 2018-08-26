SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people are dead after a police chase and shooting in Alamosa on Saturday morning. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is now handling the investigation.

Saguache County deputies tried to pull a suspected stolen silver Jeep Patriot over in Moffat. When the male driver and a female passenger didn’t stop, a chase started.

Colorado State Patrol and an Alamosa County deputy joined the pursuit, officials say.

They also say the female had a shotgun. Authorities rolled out stop sticks which stopped the vehicle in the middle of Colorado Highway 17.

The two suspects jumped out of the vehicle with the shotgun, officials say, and were possibly running toward another vehicle whose driver pulled over because of the pursuit.

A state trooper fired multiple rounds toward the suspect. They say one of the suspects also fired a weapon. They believe the male shot himself. Both suspects died at the scene.

No officers were hurt. The suspects identities have not been released.