BREAKINGMultiple fatalities reported at 'mass shooting' at Madden 19 Tournament
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alamosa, Alamosa County, Alamosa County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Highway 17, Local TV, Moffat, Officer-Involved Shooting, Saguache County, Saguache County Sheriff’s Office

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people are dead after a police chase and shooting in Alamosa on Saturday morning. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is now handling the investigation.

alamosa ois 10vo transfer frame 0 Two Dead After Police Chase Suspected Stolen Vehicle In Saguache County

(credit: CBS)

Saguache County deputies tried to pull a suspected stolen silver Jeep Patriot over in Moffat. When the male driver and a female passenger didn’t stop, a chase started.

Colorado State Patrol and an Alamosa County deputy joined the pursuit, officials say.

alamosa ois 10vo transfer frame 240 Two Dead After Police Chase Suspected Stolen Vehicle In Saguache County

(credit: CBS)

They also say the female had a shotgun. Authorities rolled out stop sticks which stopped the vehicle in the middle of Colorado Highway 17.

The two suspects jumped out of the vehicle with the shotgun, officials say, and were possibly running toward another vehicle whose driver pulled over because of the pursuit.

alamosa ois 10vo transfer frame 120 Two Dead After Police Chase Suspected Stolen Vehicle In Saguache County

(credit: CBS)

A state trooper fired multiple rounds toward the suspect. They say one of the suspects also fired a weapon. They believe the male shot himself. Both suspects died at the scene.

No officers were hurt. The suspects identities have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s