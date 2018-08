AVON, Colo. (CBS4) –¬†At least 15 people are now displaced after a large fire at a condo complex Saturday morning in Avon.

Firefighters responded to the fire at around 11:30 a.m. when they saw smoke and flames coming from a ground floor unit.

All residents and pets were evacuated from the building. Crews began attacking the fire which was out by 4:30 p.m., officials say.

Six condos in total were destroyed. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.