KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 01: Wide receiver Eric Decker #87 of the Denver Broncos makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown as cornerback Brandon Flowers #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs defends during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker has announced his retirement from the NFL. Decker announced his retirement via Instagram.

Decker began his career with Denver in 2010 recording six receptions and one touchdown in 14 games during his rookie season.

A post shared by Eric Decker (@ericdecker) on Aug 26, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

His numbers soared over the next three seasons recording eight, 13 and 11 touchdowns respectively in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

He had a career high 1,288 receiving yards in 2013.

Following his departure from Denver in 2013 Decker played three seasons with the Jets before playing the 2017 season in Tennessee. He was most recently with the New England Patriots.

