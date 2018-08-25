COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Incredible Hulk himself took time to visit an injured Colorado Springs police officer shot in the line of duty. Cem Duzel was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed suspect on Aug. 2.

Lou Ferrigno, known for playing The Incredible Hulk, posted his visit with Duzel on social media on Friday. Ferrigno said, “This man is my inspiration today and I’m proud to have spent time with him!”

Visited with Cem Duzel in Colorado Springs this morning. Cem is police officer that was shot in the head in the line of duty. This man is my inspiration today and I’m proud to have spent some time with him! pic.twitter.com/ko1FQnXhUz — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) August 24, 2018

Cem Duzel was moved out of intensive care on Monday, but remains in serious condition at a Colorado Springs hospital.

Ferrigno is in town for the Colorado Springs Comic Con happening this weekend. He also stopped by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office where he was made an honorary deputy.

If you would like to send a card or gift to Duzel and his family, you may drop it off at the Police Operations Center in downtown Colorado Springs or mail it to 705 S. Nevada Ave, CO 80903, addressed to the attention of Lieutenant Howard Black.