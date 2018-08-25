  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Castle Rock, Castle Rock Fire Department, Douglas County, Horse Rescue, Local TV
(credit: Castle Rock Fire Department)

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Castle Rock firefighters spent hours Friday night into Saturday morning saving a horse buried in mud up to its torso. The department documented the dramatic rescue on social media.

castle rock horse 2 Horse Stuck In Torso High Mud Saved By Firefighters

(credit: Castle Rock Fire Department)

They responded to East Willow Creek Road near South Ridge Road. They say the situation became difficult when they found the horse about half of a mile away from the road.

castle rock horse 1 Horse Stuck In Torso High Mud Saved By Firefighters

(credit: Castle Rock Fire Department)

“Crew members had to dig through falling mud to sling the horse, set up a rope system, and pull the horse free from the mud and up a 10-ft embankment,” they said on Twitter.

castle rock horse 5 Horse Stuck In Torso High Mud Saved By Firefighters

(credit: Castle Rock Fire Department)

After two hours of rescue work, they finally freed the horse. A veterinarian was there to help the horse until around 4 a.m. It’s not clear how the horse ended up getting stuck.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s