CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Castle Rock firefighters spent hours Friday night into Saturday morning saving a horse buried in mud up to its torso. The department documented the dramatic rescue on social media.

They responded to East Willow Creek Road near South Ridge Road. They say the situation became difficult when they found the horse about half of a mile away from the road.

“Crew members had to dig through falling mud to sling the horse, set up a rope system, and pull the horse free from the mud and up a 10-ft embankment,” they said on Twitter.

After two hours of rescue work, they finally freed the horse. A veterinarian was there to help the horse until around 4 a.m. It’s not clear how the horse ended up getting stuck.