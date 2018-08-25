DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado children are getting the chance to design NFL cleats. A group of youth mentorship programs are teaming up with Chris Harris, Jr. for the league’s shoe design contest.

The kids will get some art lessons before submitting their drafts. Chris Harris, Jr. will wear the winning design when the Broncos face off against the Bengals in December.

Thank you mentees for starting some amazing designs for Chris Harris Jr's cleats as part of the #NFL's My Cause My Cleats! #MentorIRL #MyCauseMyCleats #Colorado pic.twitter.com/t1vj0dYvmG — Mentor Colorado (@MentorColorado) August 25, 2018

The kids say they’re excited to show off their artistic talents.

“I’m having a great time. Drawing is one of the best ways for people to express themselves. I feel like art tells the time, what’s going on in the world, everything,” said Tatyana Mosley.

The Broncos cornerback will pick out the winner during a pizza party with the kids in October.