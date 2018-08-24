  • CBS4On Air

LANDOVER, Md. (CBS4) – Ever since the Broncos drafted Bradley Chubb with the fifth pick in last April’s NFL Draft, excitement has been building around the prospect of Chubb and Von Miller giving opposing quarterbacks nightmares.

gettyimages 1022799258 WATCH: Bradley Chubb, Von Miller Combine For Sack

Quarterback Colt McCoy #12 of the Washington Redskins takes a hit after releasing a pass by linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos in the first half during a preseason game at FedExField on August 24, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Fans got a preview of that in the Broncos preseason game No. 3 against the Redskins at FedExField Friday night.

Chubb and Miller combined to sack Washington quarterback Colt McCoy at the end of the first half. Watch the play:

The Broncos defense held the Redskins to only one field goal in the first half.

