LANDOVER, Md. (CBS4) – Ever since the Broncos drafted Bradley Chubb with the fifth pick in last April’s NFL Draft, excitement has been building around the prospect of Chubb and Von Miller giving opposing quarterbacks nightmares.

Fans got a preview of that in the Broncos preseason game No. 3 against the Redskins at FedExField Friday night.

Chubb and Miller combined to sack Washington quarterback Colt McCoy at the end of the first half. Watch the play:

The Broncos defense held the Redskins to only one field goal in the first half.